Chinese director Zhang Yimou arrives for the screening of 'Gu Lai' (Coming Home) during the 67th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 20 May 2014. EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Chinese movie director Zhang Yimou is to receive this year's Venice Film Festival award in recognition of his contribution to contemporary cinema, the organizers of the prestigious event said Wednesday.

Zhang will receive the Jaeger-LeCoultre Glory to the Filmmaker award on Sept. 6 as part of the 75th edition of the festival, taking place from Aug. 29-Sept. 8.