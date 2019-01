Salamanca's mayor Carlos García Carbayo (2L) and Chinese sculptor Xu Hongfei (L) during the official presentation of the Chinese artist's "Chubby Women" open-air exhibition included within the Spanish city's Chinese New Year celebrations, in Salamanca, Spain. Jan 31, 2019. EFE-EPA/J.M. García

A Chinese sculptor on Thursday unveiled a new exhibition in Spain, bringing a selection of his so-called "Chubby Women" pieces to the Iberian nation for the very first time.

The sculptures, which have already earned Xu Hongfei comparisons to Colombia's Fernando Botero, would be installed in the western city of Salamanca until Mar. 3, the first such exhibit in Spain and 31st worldwide.