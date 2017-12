A passenger looks at her phone as she wait on a luggage trolley after flights are disrupted by heavy fog in the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China 17 March 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The Chinese cities of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei will allow visitors from 53 countries to visit the region, without having to obtain a visa, for a six-day stay, official newspaper People's Daily reported Wednesday on Twitter.

The measure will be implemented on Thursday and will be applied to visitors from 53 countries including the Schengen area member states, the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Argentina.