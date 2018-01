People visit the ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights at Harbin ice and snow world during the opening of 34th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin city, China's northern Heilongjiang province, 05 January 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Fireworks display over the ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights at Harbin ice and snow world during the opening of 34th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin city, China, 05 January 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

People visit the ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights at Harbin ice and snow world during the opening of 34th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin city, China, 05 January 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

People visit the ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights at Harbin ice and snow world during the opening of 34th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin city, China, 05 January 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

A worker carves a large snow sculpture at the Harbin International Snow Sculpture Art Expo of the 34th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin city, China's northern Heilongjiang province, 05 January 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Workers carve a large snow sculpture at the Harbin International Snow Sculpture Art Expo of the 34th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin city, China's northern Heilongjiang province, 05 January 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

An aerial view shows a 35-meter-high and 100-meter-long snow sculpture at the Harbin International Snow Sculpture Art Expo of the 34th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin city, China's northern Heilongjiang province, 05 January 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

People pose in front of a 35-meter-high and 100-meter-long snow sculpture at the Harbin International Snow Sculpture Art Expo of the 34th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin city, China's northern Heilongjiang province, 05 January 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

People visit the ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights at Harbin ice and snow world during the opening of 34th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin city, China, 05 January 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

A Chinese festival renowned across the globe for its colossal sculptures carved from ice and snow officially opened its doors to visitors on Friday in the eastern Chinese city of Harbin.

The Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival is one of China’s most popular tourist attractions during the winter months.