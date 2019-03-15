Chinese millennials who use their parents' money to purchase art worth millions have propelled China into the spotlight as more and more commercial galleries turn to the Asian giant to boost sales, a report published by the European Fine Art Fair said Friday.

The reasons behind a growing interest in art amongst young Chinese collectors are manifold, Kejia Wu the author of the TEFAF report told EFE, but perhaps amongst the most important are the fact that many young Chinese people have studied abroad, visited art galleries in different countries and a growing trend within China to appreciate art.