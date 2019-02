A Chinese worker prepares to hang red lanterns on trees to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, at Ditan Park, in Beijing, China, 29 January 2019. EPA FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Long exposure photograph shows Chinese passengers wait at the Guangzhou Main Railway Station to catch their trains home ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year or Spring Festival in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, 26 January 2019. EPA FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Besides the firecrackers and dragons for which Chinese Lunar New Year is famous, the festivities also feature a series of traditional dishes that are savored as part of celebrations marking the start of the Year of the Pig.

Despite China's diverse gastronomic offering, there are some dishes that are of such cultural significance that they simply cannot be missing from tables across the country.