A member of staff poses for photographs during a Press Preview of 'Dior: Designer of Dreams' at the Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum in Central London, Britain, 30 January 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

General view from a Press Preview of 'Dior: Designer of Dreams' at the Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum in Central London, Britain, 30 January 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

General view from a Press Preview of 'Dior: Designer of Dreams' at the Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum in Central London, Britain, 30 January 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

General view from a Press Preview of 'Dior: Designer of Dreams' at the Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum in Central London, Britain, 30 January 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

A new exhibition dedicated to the work of iconic French designer Christian Dior over the past seven decades has gone on display at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London and would soon be opening its doors to the public.

The show, entitled "Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams," delves into the history of the brand and explores its influence and relationship with the United Kingdom.