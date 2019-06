The Mirror of Paradise diamond is among the nearly 400 pieces set to go on sale at Christie's New York as part of the Maharajas & Mughal Magnificence auction. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

Christie's New York is set to offer for sale some 400 pieces in its Maharajas & Mughal Magnificence auction. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

Christie's New York is set to offer some 400 pieces from Indian royalty in its Maharajas & Mughal Magnificence auction. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

Diamond necklaces, emerald brooches and ceremonial daggers are among the nearly 400 treasures spanning five centuries of Indian royalty set to go on auction next week at Christie's New York.

All of the items in the Maharajas & Mughal Magnificence auction come from the Al Thani Collection, assembled by Sheikh Hamad Bin Abdullah Al Thani, a member of the Qatari royal family and CEO of Qatar Investment & Projects Development Holding Company.