Staff hold 'Male Nude' by German-American photographer Horst P. Horst in front of a portrait exhibition design of the late British singer George Michael, during a press preview at Christie's auction house in London, Britain, March 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Staff present an artwork entitled 'Sex' by Irish artist Michael Craig Martin, formerly owned by the late British singer George Michael, during a press preview at Christie's auction house in London, Britain, March 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A Christie's employee walks past a photograph entitled 'Soliloquy VIII' (C) by British filmmaker and photographer Sam Taylor-Johnson, formerly owned by the late British singer George Michael, is on display during a press preview at Christie's auction house in London, Britain, March 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Staff present an artwork entitled 'The Incomplete Truth' made of glass painted aluminum, silicone, acrylic, stainless steel, dove and formaldehyde solution by British artist Damien Hirst, and formerly owned by the late British singer George Michael, during a press preview at Christie's auction house in London, Britain, March 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A woman looks at an artwork entitled 'Drunk to the Bottom of My Soul' by British artist Tracey Emin, formerly owned by the late British singer George Michael, during a press preview at Christie's auction house in London, Britain, March 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

An artwork entitled 'The Incomplete Truth' by British artist Damien Hirst, and formerly owned by the late British singer George Michael, is on display during a press preview at Christie's auction house in London, Britain, March 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A commissioned portrait 'untitled (George)' by Irish artist Michael Craig-Martin, formerly owned by the late British singer George Michael, is on display during a press preview at Christie's auction house in London, Britain, March 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Late English singer-songwriter George Michael's private art collection featuring some 200 artworks fetched over 10 million euros ($11,335,200) during a Christie's charitable sale in London, the auction house said Friday.

The singer's art collection, which prominently featured works by the renowned Young British Art (YBA) movement — a group of artists from the late 1980s and 1990s known for their often shocking content characterized by pushing the limits of decency and, as such, garnering much media attention — went on sale on Mar. 8 and was set to close Friday although most of the key artworks were sold the previous evening.