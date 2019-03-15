Late English singer-songwriter George Michael's private art collection featuring some 200 artworks fetched over 10 million euros ($11,335,200) during a Christie's charitable sale in London, the auction house said Friday.
The singer's art collection, which prominently featured works by the renowned Young British Art (YBA) movement — a group of artists from the late 1980s and 1990s known for their often shocking content characterized by pushing the limits of decency and, as such, garnering much media attention — went on sale on Mar. 8 and was set to close Friday although most of the key artworks were sold the previous evening.