US banker David Rockefeller (L) attends the 2015 'Party in the Garden' at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York, New York, USA, June 2, 2015 (reissued 20 March 2017). EPA/PETER FOLEY

Christie's is set to launch a major auctions of the estate of David Rockefeller, former chairman and chief executive of Chase Manhattan Bank and the scion of one of the country's greatest Gilded Age fortunes -- a sale some in the art market say could bring in a historic $1 billion, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The vast collection of trophy paintings, porcelain and antique furniture amassed by Rockefeller with his wife, Peggy, are estimated by Christie's to sell at Tuesday’s auction for at least $650 million.