Christie's is set to launch a major auctions of the estate of David Rockefeller, former chairman and chief executive of Chase Manhattan Bank and the scion of one of the country's greatest Gilded Age fortunes -- a sale some in the art market say could bring in a historic $1 billion, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.
The vast collection of trophy paintings, porcelain and antique furniture amassed by Rockefeller with his wife, Peggy, are estimated by Christie's to sell at Tuesday’s auction for at least $650 million.