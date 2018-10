A Christie's employee holds a painting of flowers by Dutch painter Ambrosius Bosschaert, the Elder (estimate £800,000-1.2 million) during a press preview of the Old Master's Sale in London, Britain, Oct.16, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

A Christie's employee looks at a pair of paintings by Dutch painter Frans Hals (sold as a pair, estimate £8-12 million) during a press preview of the Old Master's Sale in London, Britain, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Christie's employee look at a painting called ' Venus and Adonis' by Dutch painter Anthonis van Dyck (estimate £2.5 - 3.5 million) during a press preview of the Old Master's Sale in London, Britain, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

A number of masterpieces from the Dutch and Flemish Golden Age in the 17th century were on Tuesday previewed at the renowned London auction house Christie's in anticipation of them traveling to New York where they will form part of a sale.

The works are due to become the Old Masters part of Christie's annual Classic Week, where a range of paintings by artists from the 14th to 19th centuries will be auctioned in New York at the end of the month.