File image shows French actress Catherine Deneuve (C) arriving at Saint-Roch church to attend the funeral of fashion designer Yves Saint-Laurent, in Paris, France, June 5, 2008. On Oct 29, 2018, the Christie's auction house in Paris announced the forthcoming sale of 300 lots of vintage Yves Saint Laurent dresses from a collection belonging to the famed French actress.EFE- EPA (FILE) /YOAN VALAT

The Christie's auction house in Paris on Monday announced the forthcoming sale of 300 lots of vintage Yves Saint Laurent dresses from a collection belonging to a famed French actress

Catherine Deneuve's collection boasts an array of items collected over the last five decades, a spokesperson for the auction house told EFE.