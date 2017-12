Catholic priest Joseph Maier talks to a reporter at the Mercy Foundation for Human Development in Klong Toey, Bangkok, Thailand, 20 December 2017 (issued 25 December 2017). EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Kindergarten and preschool children say grace before lunch at the Mercy Foundation for Human Development in Klong Toey, Bangkok, Thailand, 20 December 2017 (issued 25 December 2017). EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Catholic priest Joseph Maier poses for a photo at the Mercy Foundation for Human Development in Klong Toey, Bangkok, Thailand, 20 December 2017 (issued 25 December 2017). EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A young student hold a book inside her classroom at the Mercy Foundation for Human Development in Klong Toey, Bangkok, Thailand, 20 December 2017 (issued 25 December 2017). EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Kindergarten and preschool children eat lunch at the Mercy Foundation for Human Development in Klong Toey, Bangkok, Thailand, 20 December 2017 (issued 25 December 2017). EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Kindergarten and preschool children run to the dining room at lunchtime at the Mercy Foundation for Human Development in Klong Toey, Bangkok, Thailand, 20 December 2017 (issued 25 December 2017). EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Christmas and other stories in the shantytowns of Bangkok

When Christmas comes, Father Joseph Maier often tells children in the slums of Klong Toey in Bangkok that Jesus could have been born near the old train tracks that pass through this neighborhood.

For 47 years, the Catholic priest has lived and worked in the poor and dynamic community of Klong Toey, devoting himself to educating street children while writing short stories inspired by realities of sexual abuse, drugs, AIDS and hope.