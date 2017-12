A general view of the illuminated St Mary's Basilica church on Christmas for the upcoming Christmas, in Bangalore, India, 23 December 2017. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes sit in their class as part of Christmas celebrations in a junior school in Amritsar, India, 23 December 2017. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes dance during Christmas celebrations in a junior school in Amritsar, India, 23 December 2017. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Members of the Hindu extremist groups in recent weeks have expressed disapproval over the Christmas festival, sending threats to schools and condemning it as a forced conversion to Christianity.

In India, a nation of overwhelmingly Hindu population, Christians make up only 2.3 percent of its 1.21 billion people, according to the 2011 census.