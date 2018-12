File image shows people sharing wafers and Christmas wishes before a meal held for underprivileged and homeless people on Christmas Eve in Katowice, Poland, Dec 24, 2016.EFE- EPA (FILE) /ANDRZEJ GRYGIEL POLAND OUT

A worker prepares Christmas wafers for baking at the Wafers Manufacture of the Fides Center for Economic Initiatives at the Curia of Lublin, Poland, Dec 13, 2018. EFE-EPA/WOJCIECH PACEWICZ POLAND OUT

Finished Christmas wafers seen at the Wafers Manufacture of the Fides Center for Economic Initiatives in Lublin, Poland, Dec 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/WOJCIECH PACEWICZ POLAND OUT

As Poland prepares for Christmas, a lot of prior work goes into pursuing its long-standing tradition of making wafers, a process documented in images released by epa on Thursday.

The Fides Center for Economic Initiatives in the city of Lublin is one of the institutions that makes Christmas wafers, known as "Oplatki" in Polish, carrying on the age-old practice.