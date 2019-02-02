A couple observes a video of the sea in an installation by Chilean artist Denise Lira-Ratinoff, seen exhibited in Santiago on Feb. 1, 2019, and which illustrates the fact that every second some 200 kilos (440 pounds) of plastic are dumped in the sea, a direct threat to the planet as the tons of waste floating in the dark depths of the oceans relentlessly grow. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Every second some 200 kilos (440 pounds) of plastic is dumped in the sea, a direct threat to the planet as the tons of waste floating in the dark depths of the oceans relentlessly grow, creating a desolate seascape with the moaning and groaning of whales as its soundtrack - or so this squalor is imagined in the Chronometer installation.

This work by Chilean artist Denise Lira-Ratinoff illustrates the need to raise awareness about the rapid deterioration of the seas, the reason she decided to use 1,200 bales of solid waste to create a labyrinth that leads the public to a not-too-distant future.