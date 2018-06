An undated handout picture made available by the Association of Conservators and Restorers of Spain (ACRE), shows the sculpture of Saint George after its restoration at the church of Estella in Navarra, Spain, issued June 27, 2018. EPA/ASSOCIATION OF CONSERVATORS AND RESTORERS SPAIN HANDOUT

An undated handout picture made available by the Association of Conservators and Restorers of Spain (ACRE), shows the sculpture of Saint George after its restoration at the church of Estella in Navarra, Spain, issued June 27, 2018. EPA/ASSOCIATION OF CONSERVATORS AND RESTORERS SPAIN HANDOUT

The Parish of Saint Michael in the northern Spanish town of Estella was abuzz Wednesday over a threatened lawsuit after a botched restoration of an ancient historical work of art in their church had been compared to a previous debacle that caused hilarity and derision across Spain and the world.

According to parish sources, it was never their intention to restore the equestrian statue of St. George, but rather just to clean it up a little.