"Luzia," the new show by Cirque du Soleil, opened here Thursday, paying homage to Mexican culture, aiming to capture the hearts of the country's audiences. Following a successful tour of the United States and Canada, the show kicks off its Mexican season in Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco, and remind them that theirs is a unique country, Majo Cornejo, the show's main singer, told EFE on Wednesday.

"The show is devoted to leaving a mark in people's hearts," Cornejo said. "It is a show that always leaves a message behind, especially now in Mexico. Everybody will get the message. I've always said that love is a universal language, as well as what we can convey through what we do on stage."