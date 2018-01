An acrobat from Circo del Sol in action during a presentation at the tourist hill of Urca, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

A brief Cirque du Soleil show in Rio de Janeiro's Pao de Açucar was cut short when an acrobat fell and injured his leg.

Dozens of guests and a small group of reporters had been invited to the performance promoting Cirque du Soleil's "Amaluna" in Rio, an event that surprised tourists visiting Pao de Açucar in Morro de Urca.