George Clooney raked in $239 million in 2018, mainly from the sale of his tequila brand, making him this year's highest-paid actor, Forbes magazine reported Wednesday.

The sale of Casamigos to liquor giant Diageo alone earned the 57-year-old Clooney a total $233 million.