Courtesy photograph with no date from the office of the Costa Rican group Las Robertas , which shows its members - Mercedes Oller (L), Fabro Duran (C) and Monserrat Vargas (R) - posing for the camera in an unkown place. EPA-EFE / Las Robertas / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NOT SALES

Courtesy photograph with no date of the National Records showing Chilean Tomasa del Real, who will perform at the 2019 edition of the Californian festival of Coachella, posing in an unknown place. EPA-EFE / María Jose Govea / National Records / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

After spreading across the globe, the fever for Latin music has taken hold of California's annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, whose 2019 lineup includes a broad array of Hispanic artists.

J Balvin, Rosalia, Bad Bunny, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Javiera Mena and Mon Laferte are some of the Latin music stars who will perform in Indio, the desert town east of Palm Springs where Coachella will unfold on consecutive weekends: April 12-14 and April 19-21.