An exhibition of some 50 works by prominent contemporary artists from Spain and Portugal that have been collected by the Spanish branch of the affluent Coca Cola Foundation opened at two locations in Spain's southeastern city of Alicante, the foundation's director told EFE on Wednesday.
Juan José Litrán said the exhibition, comprising works from various disciplines such as painting, video, photography, sculpture and drawing, would be on show at the city's Museum of Contemporary Art and at an exhibition space at the port city's former fish market which is now converted into a gallery space.