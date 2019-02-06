Curator Lorena Marínez speaks at the "Construyendo Historias" (Creating Stories) exhibition launch with regional culture councilor María Dolores Padilla (L), director of the Coca Cola Foundation Juan José Litrán (2nd R) and Mayor fo Alicante Luis Barcala (R), at the former Fish Market in Alicante, Spain. EFE-EPA

A view of the "Construyendo Historias" (Creating Stories)" exhibition of contemporary art featuring works from the Coca Cola Foundation's collection in Alicante's former Fish Market, Spain. EFE

A view of the "Construyendo Historias" (Creating Stories)" exhibition of contemporary art featuring works from the Coca Cola Foundation's collection in Alicante's former Fish Market, Spain. EFE

An exhibition of some 50 works by prominent contemporary artists from Spain and Portugal that have been collected by the Spanish branch of the affluent Coca Cola Foundation opened at two locations in Spain's southeastern city of Alicante, the foundation's director told EFE on Wednesday.

Juan José Litrán said the exhibition, comprising works from various disciplines such as painting, video, photography, sculpture and drawing, would be on show at the city's Museum of Contemporary Art and at an exhibition space at the port city's former fish market which is now converted into a gallery space.