Gabriel Rodriguez Charry, founder of the Casa del Totumo Craft Museum, points to a totumo (Calabash tree) in Villavieja, Colombia, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Gabriel Rodriguez Charry, founder of the Casa del Totumo Craft Museum, helps one of his apprentices, in Villavieja, Colombia, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Gabriel Rodriguez Charry, founder of the Casa del Totumo Craft Museum, poses with one of his creations, in Villavieja, Colombia, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Photo showing some of the objects exhibited at the Casa del Totumo Craft Museum, in Villavieja, Colombia, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Villavieja, a town of 7,300 residents in southern Colombia, seeks a spot in the Guinness Book of Records with its Casa del Totumo Craft Museum, a unique place where hundreds of objects made from gourd are exhibited.

On each of the town's streets there is a Crescentia cujete (Calabash tree), commonly known as totumo in several South American countries, which bears hard, non-edible fruit.