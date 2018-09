A photograph provided by Difusion Morat on Sept. 23, 2018, showing the members of Colombian band Morat (from left) Juan Pablo Villamil, Martin Vargas, Juan Pablo Isaza and Simon Vargas. EFE/Difusion Morat

Colombian band Morat, which will take the stage Monday for the first time in South America's southernmost capital city, Montevideo, "does not envy soloists even a little bit," singer and guitarist Juan Pablo Villamil told EFE.

After the success of the band's first album, "Sobre el amor y sus efectos secundarios (2016), Morat is working on the release of a second album in a few months, Villamil said in an interview with EFE.