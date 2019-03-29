A Colombian-born harp virtuoso who this week brought his intriguing blend of Latin folk, classical and jazz to a festival in Brazil sees endless possibilities for fusing different musical styles and traditions.

"Mixing popular music and classical music through jazz is a way of connecting with people. It's showing them who Mozart is, who Miles Davis is, and telling them that you can combine them with Brazilian popular music or any other," Edmar Castañeda said in an interview with EFE after participating in the Music in Trancoso festival in the northeastern state of Bahia.