Photograph showing Colombian singer Carlos Vives as he announces the winner of the Carlos Vives grant, Nicolle Horbath, in Bogota, Colombia, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

The Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation on Tuesday awarded its Carlos Vives scholarship for new talent to Colombian singer and pianist Nicolle Horbath.

The grant - which amounts to $200,000 - will allow the 21-year-old artist to enter a four-year program at Boston's Berklee College of Music.