Mexican singer Natalia Lafourcade arrives for the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, March 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Mike Nelson

Puerto Rican singer Kany Garcia poses during an interview with EFE in Miami, United States, March 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Mar Vila

Spanish singer Rosalia performs during the Sonar festival in Barcelona, Spain, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Marta Perez

Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin speaks during the 29th annual Colombiamoda event in Medellin, Colombia, July 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

The Latin Recording Academy announced Thursday that J Balvin leads the Latin Grammys nominations, with a total of eight nods.

Spanish singer Rosalia received five nominations, while El David Aguilar, Jorge Drexler, Kany Garcia, Natalia Lafourcade and producers Mauricio Rengifo and Andres Torres each obtained four nominations.