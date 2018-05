Photograph showing Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra during a press conference presenting his first album "Mantra" in Mexico City, Mexico, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Colombian-American singer Sebastian Yatra on Thursday said that artists can become successful in the music business without disrespecting or insulting someone.

During the presentation in Mexico City of his first album, "Mantra" - which includes his most successful singles, influenced by reggaeton and romantic ballads - the singer told reporters that "resorting to disrespect is not necessary to achieve success," as audiences "vibrate to love and nice things."