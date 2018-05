Photo provided on May 30, 2018 showing a member of the Shawi tribe during the "Shawi Sanapi" (Shawi woman, in their language) exhibit that includes portraits of the indigenous women of the village of Balsapuerto taken by Finnish photographer Meeri Koutaniemi in 2016, at the Culture Ministry, in Lima, Peru, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Photo provided on May 30, 2018 showing a view of the "Shawi Sanapi" (Shawi woman, in their language) exhibit that includes portraits of the indigenous women of the village of Balsapuerto taken by Finnish photographer Meeri Koutaniemi in 2016, at the Culture Ministry, in Lima, Peru, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Photo provided on May 30, 2018 showing Finnish photographer Meeri Koutaniemi, posing during an interview with EFE in Lima, Peru, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Color and magic of Shawi women on display at Lima photo exposition

The color and magic of the women of the Shawi tribe, a little-known indigenous people in the Peruvian Amazon, are on display in Lima in a photo exposition.

The "Shawi Sanapi" (Shawi woman, in their language) exhibit includes portraits of the indigenous women of the village of Balsapuerto taken by Finnish photographer Meeri Koutaniemi in 2016.