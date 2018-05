A photo provided by Agencia Brasil shows a group of people creating colorful sawdust and salt carpets for the celebration of Corpus Christi in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Tomaz Silva/AGENCIA BRASIL

Colorful sawdust carpets and processions livened up the celebration of Corpus Christi here Thursday in the country with the largest number of Catholics in the world.

Hundreds of Brazilians participated this week to create the traditional salt and sawdust decorative carpets depicting religious images, which line the streets and sidewalks around many of the country's churches.