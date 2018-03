An image of the Constantin Brancusi retrospective exhibition opening today, March 20, 2018, at Malaga's Pompidou Center (Spain) showing him as an accomplished multimedia artist ahead of his time. EPA-EFE/Daniel Pérez

An image of the Constantin Brancusi retrospective exhibition opening today, March 20, 2018, at Malaga's Pompidou Center (Spain) showing him as an accomplished multimedia artist ahead of his time. EPA-EFE/Daniel Pérez

Visitors to the Pompidou Center in the southern Spanish city of Malaga would from Tuesday have a chance to glimpse some of the multimedia artworks created by Romanian artist Constantin Brancusi.

Brancusi is considered a pioneer of modernism and one of the most influential sculptors of the 20th century.