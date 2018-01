Contestants take plunge for sub-zero swimming challenge at Harbin festival

A participant exits from a pool after swimming in the freezing waters of the Songhua River during a winter swimming competition at the 34th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

An aerial view shows participants swimming in the freezing waters of the Songhua River during a winter swimming competition at the 34th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

epa06419384 Participants come out from a waiting room as they prepare to swim in the freezing waters of the Songhua River during a winter swimming competition at the 34th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

A participant prepares to swim in the freezing waters of the Songhua River during a winter swimming competition at the 34th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

A participant swims in the freezing waters of the Songhua River during a winter swimming competition at the 34th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG