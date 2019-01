Actor Kevin Spacey (r) attends his arraignment in a Nantucket, Massachusetts, court on Jan. 7, 2019, on charges stemming from an alleged sexual attack he perpetrated in July 2016. EFE-EPA/ Nicole Harnishfeger **POOL**

Actor Kevin Spacey (l), accompanied by his attorneys Juliane Balliro (r) and Alan Jackson (c), attends his arraignment in a Nantucket, Massachusetts, court on Jan. 7, 2019, on charges stemming from an alleged July 2016 sexual attack he is charged with. EFE-EPA/ Nicole Harnishfeger **POOL**

The next court date for actor Kevin Spacey - charged with sexually attacking an 18-year-old male in 2016 at a Nantucket, Massachusetts, bar - will be held on March 4, the court hearing the case announced Monday.

Judge Thomas Barrett ruled that Spacey does not have to appear at the March hearing, thus granting a request made by the actor's attorneys.