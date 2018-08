British-Malaysian actor/cast member Henry Golding attends the US premiere of 'Crazy Rich Asians' at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 07 August 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/EUGENE GARCIA

Cast members attend the US premiere of 'Crazy Rich Asians' at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 07 August 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/EUGENE GARCIA

US director Jon M. Chu points to his name embroidered in his jacket while attending the US premiere of 'Crazy Rich Asians' at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 07 August 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Crazy Rich Asians, a romantic comedy film with its cast entirely formed by Asian actors, beat its rival movies this weekend and continued to top the US box office, cinema revenue tracking website Box Office Mojo reported Monday.

"Crazy Rich Asians", which earned $24.8 million, is the first film by a major Hollywood studio, in this case Warner Bros. to feature a majority Asian cast since "The Joy Luck Club" (1993).