A photo dated Nov. 13, 2018, of Jorge Ribalaigua, the son of Constante Riablaigua, Havana's "cocktail king," during an interview with EFE in the Cuban capital. EPA-EFE/Yander Zamora

A photo dated Nov. 15, 2018, that shows Spanish historians and documentary filmmakers Montserrat Sala Egean (left) and David Barba Serra (right) during an interview with EFE on the terrace of Havana's Hotel Riviera. EPA-EFE/Yander Zamora

A photo dated Nov. 13, 2018, of Spanish historians and documentary filmmakers Montserrat Sala Egean (left) and David Barba Serra (right) and Jorge Ribalaigua, the son of Constante Riablaigua, Havana's "cocktail king," during an interview with EFE on the terrace of Havana's Hotel Riviera. EPA-EFE/Yander Zamora

The fascinating story of Constante Ribalaigua, a Spanish-born barman who reinvented the daiquiri in Cuba's capital to satisfy the demanding tastes of future Nobel literature laureate Ernest Hemingway, is to be brought to the big screen next year as a documentary.

The project is the brainchild of Montse Sala and David Barba, a pair of historians from Ribalaigua's home town in northeastern Spain: Lloret de Mar.