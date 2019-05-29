Photo provided by Disney-Pixar Studios on May 28, 2019, showing characters from the animated film "Toy Story 4," due to hit US theaters on June 21. EFE/Disney-Pixar/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photo provided by Disney-Pixar Studios on May 28, 2019, showing characters from the animated film "Toy Story 4," due to hit US theaters on June 21. EFE/Disney-Pixar/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

After three films that have been among the crown jewels of animation, the "Toy Story" (TS) franchise is now coming out with a fourth movie, the top executives of which defended the special universe created by Pixar and said that toys are a child's "first friend."

"I think there is a fundamental truth of TS in this world, you know, about toys coming to life. It sort of taps into the sense of childlike wonder," "TS 4" producer Jonas Rivera told EFE during an interview at the Pixar headquarters in Emeryville, California.