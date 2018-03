Croatian painters work on a huge Easter egg at Molve village, near Koprivnica town, some 120 kilometers north-east of the capital Zagreb, Croatia, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Croatian Naive painter Drago Zufika works on a huge Easter egg at Molve village, near Koprivnica town, some 120 kilometers north-east of the capital Zagreb, Croatia, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Croatian painter Dragutin Kovacic works on a huge Easter egg at Molve village, near Koprivnica town, some 120 kilometers north-east of the capital Zagreb, Croatia, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Croatian artists were on Monday painting large Easter eggs that would go on display and be given to other countries as gifts in the run-up to the Christian feast day, as documented by an epa photojournalist on the ground.

The eggs, which are either one or two meters (3.2 or 6.5 feet) in height, were decorated with traditional scenes depicting the local area.