Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron, who directed, produced and wrote the 2018 picture "Roma," participates in a promotional event for the film at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ivan Mejia

Yalitza Aparicio, the lead actress in Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron's 2018 movie "Roma," participates in a promotional event for the film at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ivan Mejia

A photogram provided by Netflix that shows Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron directing Yalitza Aparicio during the filming of "Roma," which will be streamed on Netflix starting Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Somonte/Netflix

Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron said he sought to avoid romanticizing the past in "Roma," a family drama that was a surprise winner of the top prize (Golden Lion) at the Venice Film Festival and which will be streamed on Netflix starting Friday.

"I wasn't interested in making a film with that nostalgia, with that romanticizing of the past. I was interested in looking at the past from the perspective of the present," the 57-year-old filmmaker told EFE in a telephone interview.