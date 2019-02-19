"Roma," directed by Mexican Alfonso Cuaron and honored at the Golden Lions, Golden Globes, Goya and BAFTA film festivals, has been pre-selected for the Platino Prizes for Ibero-American Cinema in the Best Picture, Director, Screenplay, Editing, Production Design, Sound and Cinematography categories.
Famed Mexican actress Adriana Barraza said during the ceremony Monday at which the nominations were announced that she was "extremely proud" of the success of "Roma," nominated for 10 Oscars, while actor Marco de la O hailed this as a "key moment" for Latin American moviemaking.