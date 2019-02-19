Famed Mexican actress Adriana Barraza speaks with EFE during an interview on Feb. 18, 2019, during which she mentioned how "extremely proud" she was of worldwide success of the Mexican production "Roma," with its 10 Oscar nominations and its pre-selection for multiple Platino Prizes. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

Enrique Cerezo, EGEDA's president and sponsor of the Platino Prizes, speaks with EFE during an interview on Feb. 18, 2019, where he said that many Ibero-American films win prizes at the world's top film festivals because "they have great actors, great screenwriters and magnificent directors." EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

"Roma," directed by Mexican Alfonso Cuaron and honored at the Golden Lions, Golden Globes, Goya and BAFTA film festivals, has been pre-selected for the Platino Prizes for Ibero-American Cinema in the Best Picture, Director, Screenplay, Editing, Production Design, Sound and Cinematography categories.

Famed Mexican actress Adriana Barraza said during the ceremony Monday at which the nominations were announced that she was "extremely proud" of the success of "Roma," nominated for 10 Oscars, while actor Marco de la O hailed this as a "key moment" for Latin American moviemaking.