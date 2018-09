Actresses Yalitza Aparicio (L), Mariana de Tavira (2-L) and Nancy Garcia (C), production designer Eugenio Caballero (2-R) and producer Nicolas Celis pose during the premiere of the film 'Roma', in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

"Roma," directed by Alfonso Cuaron, will represent Mexico in the upcoming Oscars and Spain's Goya awards, the Mexican Academy of Film Arts and Sciences (AMACC) said Friday.

The latest from Cuaron, who won a best director Oscar for "Gravity," will compete at the Oscars in the category of best non-English language film and vie for the best Ibero-American movie honors at the Goyas, AMACC president Ernesto Contreras said.