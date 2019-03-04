The Cuban filmmaker Rudy Riveron (R) and the actress Gabriela Ramos (L) in an interview with EFE on March 2, 2019 in Miami Florida. EPA- EFE/Jorge Ignacio Perez

Cuban director Rudy Riveron, whose work is inspired by Polanski, Bergman and Hitchcock, and who grew up watching Soviet anti-hero films, will screen his movie "Is That You?" on Monday at the Miami International Film Festival, giving the audience an opportunity to watch the first psychological horror film made in Cuba.

Riveron, who was born in Holguin in 1972, said in an interview with EFE at the Miami Beach hotel where he is staying that there are differences between psychological horror movies and "thrillers."