Cuban artist and activist Tania Bruguera (C) stands with volunteers on her installation during its unveiling in the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern in London, Britain, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EPA/ANDY RAIN

Cuban artist and activist Tania Bruguera (C) stands with volunteers on her installation during its unveiling in the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern in London, Britain, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EPA/ANDY RAIN

Cuban artist and activist Tania Bruguera (C) lies with volunteers on her installation during its unveiling in the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern in London, Britain, Oct, 1 2018. EPA-EPA/ANDY RAIN

A Cuban artist took over the Tate Modern's iconic Turbine Hall on Monday for the preview of her upcoming piece that shines the spotlight on the migrant crisis with a site-specific installation that puts the onus on the viewer to create the final artwork.

Tania Bruguera is the latest artist to be commissioned for a site specific artwork for the Tate Modern's immense Turbine Hall as part of the annual Hyundai Commission.