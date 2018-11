Spanish film director Iciar Bollain (C) poses with Cuban ballet dancers and cast members Carlos Acosta (R) and Keyvin Martinez (L) during a photocall for her movie 'Yuli' in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

British scriptwriter Paul Laverty poses for photographers during a photocall for the movie 'Yuli' in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

Spanish film director Iciar Bollain (front) poses with Cuban ballet dancers and cast members Carlos Acosta (3-R) and Keyvin Martinez (2-R) and British scriptwriter Paul Laverty (R) during a photocall for her movie 'Yuli' in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

Cuban ballet dancer, writer and cast member Carlos Acosta poses during a photocall for the movie 'Yuli' in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

The life of legendary Cuban ballet dancer Carlos Acosta was the focus of Spanish director Icíar Bollaín's latest feature "Yuli" and both the creative mind behind the movie and the dancer, who plays himself in the movie, were in Madrid Monday to discuss the work during a press presentation.

"Yuli" tells the story of Acosta's rise to fame from his downtrodden Havana neighborhood to the world stage.