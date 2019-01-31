He was a sweetheart at the Royal Ballet in London and has just been named Director of Birmingham's Royal Ballet, but in his characteristic humility, Cuban dancer Carlos Acosta insisted Thursday that his success as an actor in the biopic "Yuli" was largely down to the director, Iciar Bollain.

“Yuli,” which tells the story of Acosta’s rise to fame from the downtrodden streets of Havana to prima ballerina at the Royal London Ballet, was nominated for five Goya Awards, Spain’s prestigious cinema awards, including best script, music, photography, actor and sound. Acosta himself was in the running for best new actor.