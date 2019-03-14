His mix of funk and Cuban rhythms has sparked great excitement in his homeland. The crowds go wild in every venue where he performs and fans sing along every time the urban artist takes the stage. But now, Cimafunk wants to also get new fans in the United States and Europe dancing.

The singer and producer, included by Billboard on its "10 Latin Artists to Watch in 2019" list, debuts this week with his band at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, after which he will kick off a tour that will take him to more than 10 other US cities, including Boston, New Orleans, San Francisco and Miami.