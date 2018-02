A portrait by Spanish cubist master Pablo Picasso is set to be auctioned in London and is expected to fetch up to $50 million, as captured by an epa photojournalist on the ground on Thursday.

Painted in 1937, "La femme au béret et à la robe quadrillée (Marie-Thérèse Walter)" is a colorful portrait of his muse from which her eyes, serious despite their brightly-patterned surroundings, stare at the viewer.