Photograph provided Sept. 5 showing the cast of "Cuernavaca" on the red carpet in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Andrade said that "Cuernavaca," his latest work starring Spanish actress Carmen Maura, brings a message of hope.

"I wanted to give a little hope, Andrade said Tuesday on the red carpet of the film, which will be officially released in Mexico on Sept. 7.