A visitor looks at a work of art entitled 'Anthropoides' (L, 1902) by Czech-born painter Frantisek Kupka (1871-1957) displayed as part of an exhibition entitled 'Kupka: Pioneer of abstraction' held at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

A visitor looks at a work of art entitled 'Grand nu. Plans par couleurs' (L, 1909) by Czech-born painter Frantisek Kupka (1871-1957) displayed as part of an exhibition entitled 'Kupka: Pioneer of abstraction' held at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

A visitor looks at works of art (L-R) entitled 'Disques de Newton. Etude pour la Fugue a deux couleurs' (1911), 'Disques de Newton (1912) and 'Amorpha, fugue a deux couleurs II' (1910) by Czech-born painter Frantisek Kupka (1871-1957) displayed as part of an exhibition entitled 'Kupka: Pioneer of abstraction' held at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

A retrospective of the works of Czech artist Frantisek Kupka has gone on display in the French capital, as seen in images captured Tuesday by an epa photojournalist.

The exhibition at the Grand Palais in Paris, entitled "Kupka: Pioneer of Abstraction," is to open its doors to visitors from Wednesday to July 30.