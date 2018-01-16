Bohemian Crown Jewels, with the St. Wenceslas Crown, are displayed to the public at the Vladislav Hall at the Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

The Bohemian Crown Jewels used during the coronations of past Czech kings, including an orb, a scepter and the St. Wenceslas Crown, went on display in Prague on Tuesday, offering locals and visitors a rare chance to see them, as witnessed by an epa photographer.

The precious royal regalia, among the oldest in Europe, was exhibited to mark the centenary of the Czechoslovak declaration of independence and the 25th anniversary of the founding of the Czech Republic, according to Prague’s official tourism website.