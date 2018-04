Singer Mikolas Josef, Czech Republic's candidate for the 2018 Eurovision, performs during the Eurovision 2018 Pre-Show in Tel Aviv, Israel, 10 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

The Czech representative at the Eurovision song contest who was hospitalized after injuring himself as he practiced his routine has vowed to perform no matter what, the organizers said in a statement Monday.

Mikolas Josef hurt his back while doing acrobatics as part of his performance during the first rehearsal on Sunday evening in Lisbon.